Take a deep breath, then, because the Sony XR-55A90J has quite a few features worth discussing.

Physically, it’s one of those ‘slim-yet-not-slim’ OLED screens we still find ourselves a little disappointed by. There’s a brief portion at the top of the chassis that’s just 6mm deep, which is one of the things that’s so compelling about OLED technology. But below there, the majority of the chassis is a much less exciting 41mm deep, because an OLED has to keep its electronics, its collection of inputs and outputs, and (in the case of the A90J) its couple of rear-firing low-frequency speaker drivers somewhere, right?

Still, if the depth of the Sony deters you from hanging it on the wall at least its feet are earning their keep. In their first position, the bottom of the screen is mere nanometres from the surface it’s standing on, while in position two they raise the screen high enough to accommodate a soundbar beneath it.

Sony has gone to some lengths to make sure you don’t need a soundbar, though. Its rear-firing drivers support its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, which basically turns the entire surface of the screen into a speaker. Sony likes it so much it’s included speaker connections at the back of the A90J, so it can be used as the centre channel of a surround-sound system.

There are plenty of connections available: four HDMI sockets, three USBs, an Ethernet input (plus wi-fi too, naturally), aerial posts for the twin TV tuners, even composite video inputs for those who simply will not give up their VCR. Two of the HDMI sockets have some HDMI 2.1 compatibility, with 4K @ 120Hz, ALLM and 48gbps all supported. And one of those two is eARC-enabled too.

The XR-A90J features Sony’s latest picture-processing engine - it’s called XR. In simple terms, it takes all the good AI machine-learning capabilities of the old X1 processor and adds ‘cognitive intelligence’ too. The idea is to combine the AI analysis of picture performance and supplement it with more in-depth scenes analysis across multiple zones. So the XR processor examines depth of field, detail levels, colour, contrast and all the other elements that constitute a picture and attempts to make them as lifelike and believable as possible.

What the XR processor won’t have to trouble itself with, though, is HDR10+ dynamic metadata. Sony’s left it off the spec-list - although it does have the Dolby Vision alternative. One day, all TV companies will be as pragmatic (and grown-up) as Panasonic and Philips.

Sony has ditched Android TV as its smart TV interface, and we can’t believe anyone will be too upset when they see the Google TV interface that has replaced it. It’s clean, logical and much less pushy than Android TV - and while its recommendation algorithms need some finessing, it’s a more usable interface overall.

It has somehow, however, contrived to omit every UK TV catch-up service, though, which is a faux pas of considerable proportions. A fix is promised for ‘later’ in 2021 - we shall see.

Google TV features Sony’s exclusive ‘Bravia Core’ streaming service here, too, which is a genuine and unambiguous positive. The selection of content is extensive, you get super-high quality streams if your broadband is up to it, and there’s even some stuff on there with IMAX Enhanced certification.

Navigation of the interface, set-up menus and what-have-you is done using a new, redesigned remote control. It looks and feels quite stylish, doesn’t have too many buttons but does have some backlighting. So that’s good news all around.