Screen time: the best 4K TVs for every home cinema in 2021

Cinema prices these days. One family trip to the local Odeon and you’ve burnt through half your rainy day fund – only for some popcorn pest to interrupt the movie with their munching.

Want a cinematic experience without the general public? Save the money you’d spend on multiplex tickets and stick it into a new TV. Even with limited cash to spend, you can treat your eyes to an entertainment upgrade. And if you’ve got a blockbuster budget, there’s no shortage of classy kit to transform your movie room.

Need help picking the right panel for your peepers? We’ve tested a battalion of big-screen TVs to bring you eight of the greatest 4K displays fit for every budget. Soundbars sold separately.