Apple iPhone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Which is best?

Can a flagship phone be simultaneously impressive and underwhelming? Sure. Can it do that and still sell in the many millions? Probably, given that it's an iPhone.

The iPhone 8 is a largely familiar handset for anyone who's wielded (or even seen) an iPhone in the last few years, and this version picks up some long-awaited enhancements, such as glass backing and wireless charging. But overall, it's not a massive upgrade from the iPhone 7.

And it's entering a smartphone market that Samsung is currently presiding over with its great Galaxy S8, a handset that has top-of-the-line everything from looks to power and perks. It's our favourite phone in the world right now.

How close does the iPhone 8 come to matching Samsung's best, let alone topping it? Let's have a look at how this showdown shakes out.