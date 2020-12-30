Apple 2020 year in review: the good, the bad and the Big Sur ugly stick

M1 chip

The M1 chip arrived in a flurry of Bezos graphs and hype – but it largely lived up to the claims. Pitting the M1 MacBook Pro against its Intel-based predecessor embarrassed the older – yet theoretically higher-specced – Mac. We had to keep reminding ourselves this is the slowest M1 chip Apple’s ever going to release, which bodes well for when Apple starts using the things in higher-end Macs next year.

Rosetta 2

If you’ve suffered through dismal Windows on ARM x86 emulation, you’d have been concerned similar problems would befall M1 Macs. But fire up an Intel app on one and Rosetta 2 quickly installs. Thereafter, Intel apps just work – in fact, on M1 Macs they can be more performant than on Intel Macs. It’s not perfect – there are some compatibility issues, but Rosetta 2 is Apple doing its best to make a tricky chip transition seamless for the majority.

iPhone 12 Pro Max camera

We liked the iPhone 12 Pro Max a lot. It’s Apple’s biggest phone to date – and, on paper, its best. But the camera’s what makes it stand out, going further than any previous iPhone snapper – and the one stuffed inside its smaller sibling. In letting in more light, you get jaw-dropping night shots, and improvements over last year’s phone are especially evident when shooting to RAW. It’s almost enough to make you forgive Apple for the ludicrous size of the camera bump.

iPhone 12 mini

Rumours suggest iPhone 12 mini sales haven’t been stellar so far. We hope such rumblings are hogwash, because the iPhone 12 mini is a spectacular small phone. Rather than stuffing last year’s tech into a years-old frame, this is an iPhone 12 that’s been put through a hot wash – a no-compromise tiny blower packed with power and features, and yet at a lower price-point than its larger sibling. Perfect stuff for the small of hand or pocket.

WWDC 2020

This year’s WWDC could have been a disaster. After all, how do you transform keynotes in a packed hall, countless developer sessions and days of socialising into the virtual realm? WWDC 2020 provided a framework of sorts for COVID-era conferences, going big on inclusivity and fashioning a keynote that didn’t try to replicate a stage-based equivalent. Of course, something was lost for people who love being there in person, but WWDC was nonetheless a surprising and welcome success.