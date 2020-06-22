Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2020

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) can't be a physical event this year due to COVID-19, but everything's moved online – and there were still loads of announcements.

As usual, the full array of Apple operating systems will see enhancements this autumn, including big tweaks for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, major design changes for macOS Big Sur, and some extra features for watchOS 7.

But there's other big news, too – namely Apple's decision to move away from Intel chips and make its own Mac processors starting later this year. Here's a look at all of the big news you need to know from Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote.