We’re still surrounded by mince pies, tinsel and the debris of New Year’s Eve. But with Stuff being all about gadgets and tech, we’re duty bound to hurl at the internet ‘Apple 2020’ predictions, like how there will be a new iPhone, new iPads and some new Macs!

No, hang on – because this is Stuff, and we aren’t concerned with that kind of Captain Obvious me-too lark in this annual tradition. We – and you – already know that sort of thing is coming from Apple this year.

Instead, then, we bring you our annual Apple wish list – those things we hope are on the radar over at Cupertino, to make your time with Apple kit all the more rosy.