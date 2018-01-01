Apple in 2018: new Mac desktops, Pencil for iPhone, and nuking the notch

Mince pies have barely made it through the average tech pundit’s digestive tract before they’ve banged out ten thousand words on Apple’s every move over the coming year. New iPhones! New iPads! Jony Ive to finally be freed from the mysterious White Room!

But short of Tim Cook leaving the running of Apple to Siri – who subsequently misinterprets “make Apple a success” as “make Apple a mess” – we can guarantee shiny new iPhones, iPads, iMacs, Mac notebooks, and Apple Watches will arrive during 2018.

At Stuff, then, we’re mulling a little more deeply. Here’s our list of what we want to see from Apple, rather than what we know we’re going to get.