Apple in 2019: more Macs, more pro, and a vision for telly

Oh no! It’s the new year, and we should already have smashed out 50,000 words about how Apple is doomed, and how there might just be a new iPhone this year! Where’s our keyboard? Who left our laptop under that pile of wrapping paper?

No, hang on – this is Stuff. We don’t do that sort of thing. Well, apart from losing laptops under piles of junk, obviously. But we already know Apple will release new versions of the usual suspects in 2019.

As ever, then, we’re thinking more deeply, bringing you our annual list of what we want to see from Apple, and not merely what we know we’re going to get.