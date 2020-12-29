From Animal Crossing to Zoom: the tech that defined 2020

If there was one industry that absolutely boomed during the long lockdown months, it was the video game industry. Longtime gamers took the opportunity to start working through their enormous backlogs, while others picked up a pad for the first time in years.

It's impossible to talk about gaming in 2020 without mentioning Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The debut Switch instalment of Nintendo's long-running social sim provided not only the perfect escape from the relentlessly grim headlines, but also somewhere to virtually meet up with friends at a time when doing so in real life wasn't an option. The game was so big that it got its own in-game talk show, and while player numbers have dropped off since then, its place in the history books of digital culture is secured.

But it wasn't all fossil-hunting with anthropomorphic animals. After several delays, the long-awaited sequel to The Last of Us finally arrived in the summer, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was reborn, and Stuff's game of the year Hades proved that indie games could outshine even the biggest blockbusters.