Get up to 40% off top tech products at the Huawei UK Store this Christmas

Whether you’re shopping for gifts or looking to upgrade your own gadget game, there’s sure to be something of interest at the Huawei UK Store this Christmas.

Huawei has sprinkled some seasonal magic throughout its online store, delivering deals that cut up to 40% off the RRPs of some of the company’s best gear: wearables, true wireless headphones, tablets and laptops. We’ve selected 12 of the best Huawei devices below, so read on and get ready to tick some items off this year’s Christmas list.

1) Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro (From £329.99 with free FreeBuds 5i)

Perfect for: Golfers and stylish professionals

With its fashion-forward design and aerospace-grade titanium alloy body, the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro is the epitome of understated luxury. Perfect for the boardroom, the hotel bar, the pool and the gym, they also boast incredible sports and health tracking capabilities, including a golf course mode with detailed downloadable maps of over 3000 courses in the UK alone. Available in 46mm and 42mm sizes.

Huawei Watch D2 (£349.99 with free FreeBuds 5i)

Perfect for: Health-conscious grandparents

The ideal smartwatch for anyone who wants to monitor their health like a hawk, the Huawei Watch D2 comes with a revolutionary inflating cuff able to take medically accurate blood pressure readings all through the day – and even during sleep. The streamlined design and lightweight build makes it a blood pressure monitor you can use anywhere – just raising your wrist to get an immediate reading.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 (Up to £30 off)

Perfect for: Students who want to stay fit

Keep fit and stay stylish with the thinnest, lightest square smartwatch in Huawei’s line-up. The Watch Fit 3’s ground-breaking 1.82in Hybrid AMOLED screen delivers superb visibility in all conditions, while over 100 sports modes and TruSleep 4.0 make it a champion when it comes to tracking skills.

This Christmas, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 in Black, Pink, Grey, Moon White or Green is available for just £109 (RRP: £139.99); with a Milanese strap, for £149.99 (RRP: £169.99); and with a White Leather strap, for £139.99 (RRP: £159.99).

You can now pick up a festive edition of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 which will get you a festive strap on top of the bundle you can find elsewhere. This offer is only available in the Huawei UK store.

2) Audio

Huawei FreeClip (£30 off)

Perfect for: Runners and cyclists

These wireless headphones’ design leaves the wearer’s ear canal unblocked, allowing them to stay in touch with environmental sounds. That – and how lightweight, secure and comfy they are to wear – makes them ideal for anyone exercising outdoors in places where they need to remain aware.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 (£40 off)

Perfect for: On-the-go musos

Minimalist and coming in a sleek nano glass charging case, the FreeBuds Pro 3 are audio masters – both when it comes to delivering music and cancelling out ambient noise that could interfere with your listening session or phone calls. With each bud sporting a dual-driver set up, support for Hi-Res Audio and AI-assisted adaptive noise cancelling, the only sounds you’ll hear are the sweet melodies of your favourite tunes.

Huawei FreeBuds 6i (£25 off)

Perfect for: Commuters seeking calm

Like the FreeBuds Pro, the FreeBuds 6i come with Huawei’s superb ANC 3.0 – noise cancelling tech that constantly monitors the surrounding conditions and adjusts its parameters to suit. Tuned for 34 scenarios, this adaptive approach ensures that the wearer sits in a bubble of serenity no matter whether they’re in a quiet café or on a packed train.

3) Tablets

Huawei MatePad Pro PaperMatte Edition (£100 off and free M-Pencil)

Perfect for: Stylish professionals

Built for professional use, this 12.2in tablet features a gorgeous anti-reflective OLED PaperMatte display, wonderfully comfortable Glide Keyboard and the highly accurate, touch-responsive M-Pencil stylus. A fantastic portable productivity tool for getting things done.

Huawei MatePad 11.5” S (£50 off and free M-Pencil)

Perfect for: Creative students

Another top tablet for productivity, this 11.5in model comes with an ultra-sensitive M-Pencil and keyboard, making it ideal for jotting down notes, sketching ideas or typing out essays. Its PaperMatte screen stays crisp and clear in all conditions too, even direct sunlight.

Huawei MatePad SE 11” (£40 off and free M-Pen Lite)

Perfect for: Connected grandparents

Slim, lightweight and with a bright Full HD screen, the MatePad SE 11” is built to nail the everyday tasks: messaging, email, web browsing and streaming video. A great gift for anyone who needs to stay connected, simply.

4) Laptops

Huawei MateBook 14 (Up to £250 off)

Perfect for: Busy home workers

With its glorious 2.8K 120Hz Ultra HD display (which offers 10-point touch controls to boot), the Huawei MateBook 14 is a masterful productivity machine. It even comes with the super-sensitive M-Pencil stylus and an AI-assisted 1080p camera, but the whole package weighs less than 1.31kg.

Huawei MateBook D 16 (Up to £300 off)

Perfect for: High-performance individuals

Everything about this laptop screams ‘top level’ – particularly if you opt for the version with an Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. With its 16in display offering a 16:10 ratio, the MateBook D 16 offers a lot of screen for its size, while its five-star SGS Wi-Fi compatibility and 65W fast charger keep it lightning quick both in downloads and battery top-ups.

Huawei MateBook D 14 (£170 off)

Perfect for: Parents in need of an upgrade

If your folks’ PC is ripe for retirement, the MateBook D 14 represents the ideal Christmas replacement. Powered by a reliable Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, it’s a speedy performer with a Full HD 14in screen and 65W fast charger, giving it two hours of battery life from a 15-minute top-up.

So, there you have it: 12 ace gift ideas from Huawei, just in time for Christmas. And there’s plenty more where that came from, so make sure to check out the Huawei UK Store for more present inspiration.