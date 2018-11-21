7 of the best cases for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei has truly topped itself with the Mate 20 Pro, which builds from the impressive foundation of this spring's P20 Pro to become one of the most desirable smartphones on the planet.

Of course, that luxurious styling comes at a steep price, and while you might cringe at the thought of wrapping that dazzling glass beauty in a case, chances are quite strong that you won't want to leave that £899 handset unprotected through the rigors of daily use.

Luckily, there are some pretty stellar-looking cases out there already, and they run the gamut from super-protective powerhouses to ultra-thin options that won't fully obscure the phone's natural beauty. Here are 7 of the most appealing cases we've seen so far for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.