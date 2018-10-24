Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Huawei P20 Pro: Which is best?

How can Huawei top the brilliant P20 Pro? By bringing in a new Mate, perhaps.

The new Huawei Mate 20 Pro is undoubtedly leaps and bounds better than last year's strong, but now thoroughly dated-looking Mate 10 Pro, packing in a dazzling new design along with loads of top-end tech.

Of course, the P20 Pro is only months old and was our #1 smartphone in the world leading up to the Mate 20 Pro's debut, with its innovative triple-camera setup taking the smartphone game by storm. The Mate 20 Pro is certainly impressive, but does it topple Huawei's own current leader? Here's our take.