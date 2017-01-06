The best mobile phone deals - January 2017

Looking for a new smartphone? You've come to the right place.
The best Samsung Galaxy deals
The Galaxy S7 Edge is here, and it's excellent. Fancy the smaller non-curved screen S7? Then you'll find deals for them below too.
For many more, head to our full Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge deals page.
1. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB - £35.99/m with a £19.00 upfront fee
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for six months
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £882.76
Get it here for £35.99 a month on EE in Black | Gold
2. Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB - £17.00/m first six months, £34 with no upfront fee
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for six months
- £30 cashback
- 5GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £833.76
Get it here for £35.99 a month on Three in Black | Pink gold
3. Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB - £26.50/m with £29.99 upfront fee
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £665.99
Get it here for £26.50 a month on O2 in Black | Gold | White | Blue
The best Apple iPhone deals
You'll find a full page of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus contract deals over here, but we've selected our favourites for you below as well:
1. Apple iPhone 7 32GB - £35.99/m and a £64.00 upfront fee.
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for six months
- iPhone 7 32GB
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £927.76
Get the iPhone 7 (32GB) on EE for £35.99 a month in Rose Gold | Gold | Black | Silver
2. Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB - £45.99/m and £49.00 upfront fee
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for six months
- 3GB data (triple speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1152.76
Get the iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) on EE for £45.99 in Rose Gold | Gold | Black | Silver
3. Apple iPhone SE 16GB - £23.50/m and no upfront fee
- 1GB data
- 300 minutes
- 5000 texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £564.00
Get it here for £23.50 a month on iD Mobile in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
4. Apple iPhone 6s 16GB - £33.49/m with no upfront fee
- 2GB data
- 1000 minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £803.76
Get it here for £33.49 a month on EE in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
The best Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL deals
Google's Pixel and Pixel XL mobiles are now here; see the best deals money can buy below:
1. Pixel 32GB - £36.50/m with a £39.99 upfront fee
- Pixel 32GB
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £915.99
Get the Pixel (32GB) on O2 for £36.50 a month in Black | Silver
2. Pixel XL 32GB - £50.99/m with a £9.99 upfront fee
- Pixel XL 32GB
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1233.75
Get the Pixel XL (32GB) on EE for £50.99 a month in Black | Silver
The best HTC deals
The HTC 10 is a fantastic return to form for HTC that excels in almost every important area: battery life is superb, the camera is far better than the M9's and the design and build are up there with the best. You'll find our full five-star review here.
1. HTC 10 32GB - £31.50/m with no upfront fee
- 2GB data
- 600 minutes
- 5000 texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £756.00
Get it for £31.50 per month on iD Mobile in Grey | Silver | Gold
2. HTC One A9 16GB - £19.50/m with no upfront fee
- 2GB data
- 600 minutes
- 5000 texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £468.00
Get it for £19.50 per month on iD Mobile in Grey
The best LG deal
LG's G5 flagship stands out from the crowd, thanks to its ability to support different modules including spare batteries and camera controls; you'll find our full review of it here.
1. LG G5 - £32.00/m with no upfront fee
- 8GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £648.00
Get it for £27.00 a month on Three in Grey | Silver
2. LG G4 - £30.99/m with no upfront fee
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for six months
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £743.76
Get it for £30.99 a month on EE in Black leather
The best SIM-only deal
Suffer from commitment issues? Thi 4GB £10.00 SIMO deal from the Three network, should do the trick.
- 4GB data (4G)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it for £10.00 per month from Three in a nano SIM | micro SIM | standard SIM
