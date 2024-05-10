Save big on Samsung home tech with this top cashback deal

Spring cleaning didn’t sound like much fun earlier this year when it was chucking down with rain – but now the sun is shining it’s the perfect time to give your house a full scrub-down. That’s doubly true if you’re in the market for some new appliances, as Samsung has kicked off a major cashback offer across its white goods and home tech.

Cordless vacuum cleaners, washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers currently qualify for up to £350 back when you buy from the official Samsung web store, or from participating retailers. Ovens, microwaves, cooker hoods and fridge freezers also make the cut.

Better yet, if you’re buying multiple products Samsung will give you even more cashback: an extra £50 if you buy two, £100 if you buy three, and £150 if you buy four.

Don’t think this is just Samsung clearing old stock, either. The offer includes plenty of 2024 models, including American style fridge freezers and washing machines “powered by AI” – though I’m pretty sure they’re not smart enough to refill themselves with snacks or hang up your laundry for you quite yet.

My top pick is the Bespoke Jet AI stick vacuum cleaner, which includes an auto-emptying dustbin for painless cleanup. Sure, it’s a seriously pricey vac at retail – but Samsung will also give you up to £150 off if you trade in your old machine, and knock 5% off the total if you buy through the Samsung Shop App (and it’s your first order over £500). I had a good scan through the various T&Cs and couldn’t spot anything about stacking discounts like this, so I say have at it if your floors are in need of some attention.

The Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8891SL, meanwhile, might just be my dream fridge freezer. This double door behemoth has an ice and water dispenser on one side, and a SmartThings touchscreen on the other. Internal cameras let you see what food you’ve got left while out shopping, via your smartphone, and it can show recipes once you’re home and ready to make a start on dinner. It’s usually £1929, but qualifies for £350 cashback – and up to a further £200 off if you recycle your old fridge at the same time.

The cashback offer runs until the 18th of June. Shop through the Samsung website here.

