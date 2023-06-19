Samsung brings AI to vacuum cleaners with new cordless Bespoke Jet AI

AI is the biggest talk in tech town at the minute, but what if artificial intelligence could help you clean your home? Samsung‘s latest vacuum cleaner answers this question, packing AI to help with a more thorough clean. The new Bespoke Jet AI is a cordless stick sucker, and it just happens to be the world’s first AI-powered vacuum. It packs 280W of suction power, empties itself, and has plenty of other smart features to give you a better clean.

Powering Samsung’s Bespoke Jet AI is the HexaJet Motor, with 280W of suction power and a maximum consumption power of 730W. It’s actually Samsung’s most powerful vacuum to date. Despite packing all this power, it only weighs 150g. So, the vacuum remains light enough for you to wield around your floors. Keeping the motor running is a 4500mAh battery that Samsung reckons is good for around 100 minutes of vacuuming.

The flagship feature on the Bespoke Jet AI is the AI Cleaning Mode. With this enabled, the vacuum will detect the brush load and air pressure to figure out what surface you’re on and adjust the cleaning mode accordingly. Not only will this result in more efficient cleaning, it’ll also help to save on battery life. Samsung’s smartest sucker also comes with the All-in-One Clean Station, which automatically empties the vacuum’s dustbin. It’ll even use an additional spin motor to clear off any extra hair or trapped dirt.

Fancy letting an AI vacuum round your carpets? You can pre-order Samsung’s Bespoke Jet AI in both the UK and the US. In the US, it’ll set you back $1000, while UK pricing is yet to be confirmed. Samsung is offering money off the vacuum when you pre-order. And the Bespoke Jet AI should be available to start sucking up dirt from mid-June.