Samsung Galaxy free update brings new AI powers to your phone

Good news! There’s a new Samsung Galaxy free update on the horizon which will be rolling out across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series from the end of March. And rather than just a boring security update (which we appreciate, but they’re hardly exciting), owners can expect to receive a bunch of powerful new AI features — all of which are found on the latest Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra handsets. Nice.

Galaxy AI features will bring plenty of clever tricks to supported devices, one of which is the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using Chat Assist. There’s also support for real-time translations for voice and text translations for phone calls, while an Interpreter feature does exactly what you’d expect — letting you engage with locals on your travels without any misunderstandings.

Circle to Search with Google is another clunkily-named (but useful) feature which generates relevant search results for anything you’ve circled on your screen. One of our favourite features, Transcript Assist, is also included, letting you quickly and easily transcribe meeting recordings while generating summaries and translations automatically. Note Assist also lets you generate summaries and translate notes, but we imagine it’s the photography wizardry that’ll appeal to most. Speaking of…

Generative Edit — it’s one of the more impressive AI features found on the Galaxy S24 range, allowing you to remove or even replace unsightly objects from your photos with a few button taps. You can even create a rather smooth, convincing slow-motion video, letting Instant Slow-mp generate additional frames, even if your phone hardware doesn’t support that functionality natively.

Throw in AI-generated wallpapers for additional customisation, and you’ve got a rather comprehensive update that should breathe fresh new life into your existing handset. If you had a Galaxy S24 device ordered, maybe it’s worth reconsidering and waiting till next year…

