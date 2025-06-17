Your Samsung Galaxy Watch is getting these new fitness features soon in a free update

Samsung’s just revealed its next major free update for Galaxy Watches. One UI 8 Watch is on the way later this year, and will first launch as a beta. It’s packing some serious new fitness features that are going to give your smartwatch a major upgrade.

A new feature called Bedtime Guidance sifts through three days of your sleep data to suggest the best bedtime for you, in an attempt to get your circadian rhythm to behave like a responsible adult.

Then there’s something called Vascular Load. This tracks the stress on your vascular system while you sleep. Basically, your Galaxy Watch is now judging your arteries. If things are a bit too turbulent in your bloodstream overnight, it could be a sign your heart’s not doing so well. It’ll use this data to gently prod you towards healthier choices – whether that’s more sleep, less stress, and so on.

Speaking of running, there’s also a new Running Coach. It uses data from a quick 12-minute jog to give you a running score and build a plan that’ll apparently take you from couch potato to 10K runner. Or at least help you not destroy your knees in the process. It even adapts as you improve – so long as you wear your Galaxy Watch each time you pound the pavement.

Antioxidant Index supposedly checks your skin’s carotenoid levels in just five seconds. Carotenoids being the good stuff you get from veggies that fight off free radicals. It might sound gimmicky, but if seeing your antioxidant levels jump after a week of carrot juice encourages you to actually eat something green, I’m all for it.

This whole suite of features is landing later this year as part of the free One UI 8 Watch update. Before that, though, it’s heading into beta. Samsung’s being tight-lipped on the exact release date, but expect it later this year. The update will roll out to the latest Galaxy Watch series, including the Galaxy Watch 6 and newer models.