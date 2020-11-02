The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G’s main camera packs an ultra-high 108MP resolution by a Samsung HMX sensor. This monstrously pixel-tastic camera combines four pixels into one to create what Xiaomi terms a ‘Super Pixel’, snapping 27MP stills.

It’s all combined with an f/1.69, seven-element lens and OIS — all hallmarks of a flagship phone. There are two more cameras loaded up within the hefty bump around the back. The first is an ultrawide shooter with a 123° field of view and an f/2.4 lens, and there’s also a macro camera. We normally write off macro cameras on phones like the OnePlus 8, with their paltry 2MP sensors.

This time around though, Xiaomi ramps up its close-up snapper resolution to 5MP, and it performs admirably. Results across all three cameras are decent, with the standout performer naturally being that primary 108MP snapper. Photos taken on it are loaded with detail in well-lit conditions, and when lighting is perfect, you can switch to full 108MP resolution.

For the most part, though, you’ll want to shoot in auto mode at 27MP. The main area the camera struggles is dynamic range. Extreme bright and dark spots in the same scene just can’t stack up to phones like the Pixel 5, with highlights, in particular, blowing out.

The Mi 10T Pro still delivers the goods in dimly lit scenes, packs a respectable digital zoom - usable at up to about 10x in well-lit scenes, and its pictures are loaded stacks of depth blur. This extends to the macro mode which focuses between 2-10cm, and adds a fun nuance to the phone’s camera combo.

Probably the weakest camera on the phone is its ultrawide, which lacks autofocus but still covers the basics — saving you a few paces backwards to get everything you want in a shot. There’s also a very good 20MP selfie-camera accounted for which uses the same four-in-one pixel binning as the main camera to capture 5MP images. This may sound low resolution, but snaps from it pack a flattering amount of detail while still looking sharp. Additionally, it’s a capable performer even in challenging lighting.

As for video, it shoots at up to 8K resolution, which is frankly overkill for most. Thankfully, you can drop things to 4K 60fps resolution, and Xiaomi does a great job of steadying footage with a combination of optical and electronic image stabilisation.