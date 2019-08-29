The Mi 9T Pro’s triple camera setup is very similar to that found on the Mi 9 and Samsung Galaxy S10: one wide (48MP, f/1.8), one telephoto (8MP, f/2.4) and one ultrawide (13MP, f/2.4) camera. With identical shooting modes to other Xiaomi phones – auto, portrait, panorama, pro mode etc – you have virtually every photography base covered other than raw capture.

For anyone looking for a point-and-shoot phone, the Mi 9T is a bit of a dream, grabbing a lot of detail in every shot, but before you start shooting, there are a couple of things you’ll want to do:

1) Get rid of the Xiaomi watermark in the settings – why Xiaomi has this branding on by default is beyond us.

2) Flick on Auto-HDR by tapping the HDR toggle to the left of the phone’s viewfinder – this improves shots taken in tricky conditions.

3) Turn on smart scene detection if you feel your images lack impact – just hit the AI icon on the left of the phone’s viewfinder to fire it up.

Once you take those steps, you’ll feel like you’re snapping with a £500+ phone.

Even when the lights drop, pictures taken aren’t bad. Activate night mode to engage a long exposure shot, and pull out as much detail as possible, Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro style. While it can’t compete with those phones, it goes up against the iPhone XS Max and OnePlus 7 Pro with gusto despite costing less than half the price of Apple’s flagship. Blacks do pack a bit of noise, and you will get a blurry shot occasionally, especially if you’re not using the native camera app. Along with the Honor 20, though, the Xiaomi Mi 9T is in a league of its own for the sub-£400 asking price.

With 4K video capture at up to 60fps, the Mi 9T Pro is up there with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus on paper, but where it falls down is image stabilisation at 60fps. Shoot at 30fps, and even handheld, the footage looks good. If the lighting’s right, everything looks sensational. If not, or the lighting drops, then as with most smartphones, things start to fall apart, so bring it down to Full HD.

The 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera is also decent, popping up with a jingle and a light every time you activate it. It doesn’t have autofocus but does benefit from smart scene detection and auto HDR, so can deal with backlighting respectably. There are plenty of effects you can apply to shots, overlaying lens blur, adding rainbow effects, stage lighting and standard beauty modes. In low light, the screen doubles up as a flash and brightens things up nicely.