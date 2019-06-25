Spin the Honor 20 over and you'll spot no less than four separate camera lenses - but only two are truly worth your attention.

The main snapper has a whopping 48MP, with pixel binning used to optimise your pics down to 12MP. A 13mm ultra-wide secondary lens lets you fit more into every shot, although the pixel count falls to 16MP. Neither have optical image stabilisation, so you'll need a steady hand once the light fades and shutter speeds slow.

Third up to bat is a 2MP macro lens, which is only good for getting exceptionally close to your subjects, and is hidden away in the shooting modes menu of the camera app. Even then, the resolution is so low that the results aren't very pleasing to look at.

Finally, a 2MP depth sensor kicks in when using the Portrait and Aperture modes to create bokeh blur. The effects are no more accurate here than on a phone that does them purely in software, with outlines and fine detail often failing to be detected. What you don't get is any kind of hardware zoom lens - that's reserved for the more expensive Honor 20 Pro.

The 2x digital zoom simply crops the main camera, with the usual loss of clarity. Stick to the main sensor and the Honor 20 takes detailed, well-exposed images with plenty of dynamic range and true-to-life colours.

Zoom in and you'll spot oversharpening on object edges, with some lost fine detail elsewhere like on wood grain or brick texture, which is typical of Honor's image processing.

The selfie cam is excellent, with a massive 32MP pixel count doing some binning of its own in good light to capture your best side. When the light fades things aren't quite as crisp, but the results are usually still good enough for the 'gram.

Low-light shooting isn't a patch on the Huawei P30 Pro, or even the Pixel 3a's Night Sight mode. There is a dedicated night mode here, but it can't completely eradicate noise from dimly-lit scenes and struggles in truly dark ones. The Pixel 3a might have a lower pixel count, but its algorithmic processing does a better job overall. Still, this is a very good camera for the money, with plenty of flexibility thanks to that ultrawide second lens.