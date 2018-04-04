WIN 1 of 5 Onkyo G3 Smart speakers worth £200 each

Are you old enough to remember when speakers were speaker-shaped? Someone at Onkyo clearly is.

The G3 may be packing Google Assistant smarts but it actually looks like a device for firing music at you – handy for those rare moments of relaxation in between using your voice to turn on the lights and asking Google how many No1 singles the Bee Gees had.

Designed to create immersive hi-fi sound using its separate woofer and tweeter, the Onkyo G3 Smart Speaker (RRP £200) is equally eager to serve as your home automation hub, and is easily set up using the free Google Home app. It even has a Google Chromecast built in for voice-automated music streaming to other speakers.

The G3 is available in black or white, and if you’re one of the five winners of this month’s competition you’ll be able to choose whichever colour goes best with your favourite Saturday Night Fever outfit. Go to eu.onkyo.com to find out more.

And follow this link to be in with a chance of winning one. Don't hang about - this competition closes on the 10th May 2018.