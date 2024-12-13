WIN 1 of 5 ERA Protect Smart Universal Door Handles worth £216 each!

Stuff

This month’s competition gives five readers the chance to win an ERA Protect Smart Universal Door Handle – the ultimate door upgrade…

Losing your front door key will become a thing of the past with the ERA Protect Smart Universal Door Handle – because you are the key. And this month we’ve got five of them, worth £216 each, to give away to five lucky winners.

This simple-to-fit handle, compatible with most door types, offers three secure keyless ways to enter your property: fingerprint (up to 50 fingerprints can be stored), encrypted key card (two are supplied with each handle) and the ERA Smart Home app, where you can easily share permanent or temporary e-keys with friends and family.

The included Wi-Fi hub allows remote opening from anywhere, any time. All wiring is neatly contained within the handle, so there’s no need for extra wires to the door or an electrician to install – and you can get notifications and activity logs via the app.

Visit eraprotect.com to learn more about ERA’s range of smart home security solutions.

How to enter

Grab your chance of being one of our five winners by heading here and answering this question:

How many ways are there to unlock the keyless entry system on ERA’s Smart Door Handle?

A…1

B…2

C…3

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 24 Jan 2024. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.

Rachael Sharpe Commissioning Editor, Stuff magazine

About

Rachael is a British journalist with 19 years experience in the publishing industry. Before going freelance, her career saw her launch websites and magazines spanning photography through to lifestyle and weddings. Since going freelance she’s sloped off to Devon to enjoy the beaches and walk her dog and has contributed to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines, while specialising in technology and lifestyle. It was inevitable she would graduate to Stuff at some point.