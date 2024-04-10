Win 1 of 2 Murena Fairphone 5 handsets worth £670 each!
This month’s competition gives two lucky readers the chance to win a new phone that’s both ethical and lustworthy
Featuring a unique combination of Fairphone’s sustainable, repairable hardware and Murena’s /e/OS privacy-by-design Android operating system, the Murena Fairphone 5 (RRP £670) is the ultimate ethical smartphone. And this month two Stuff readers can each win one.
The Murena Fairphone 5 is way ahead of the pack when it comes to fair and recycled materials, and is built with eight modules that you can repair or replace yourself. You’re also getting /e/OS, which runs on Android 13, is free from trackers by default, and replaces Google’s Android apps with a set of native open-source software – ensuring your data isn’t sent to any third parties.
Excellent ethics aside, the Murena Fairphone 5 is a lustworthy phone. It’s got a 50MP main camera with Sony lens, 30W fast charging, a crystal-clear OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage and an IP55 rating against water and dust.
Visit murena.com to find out more.
