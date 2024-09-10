Spigen iPhone 16 accessories: redefining timeless classics

Apple’s release of the iPhone 16 means owners of the shiny new smartphone will be looking for cases, screen protectors, chargers and more – and mobile lifestyle brand Spigen has some excellent options ready.

Apple has made some big changes to the iPhone range with the iPhone 16, including a change in size and a new capture button that means cases for older models can’t be reused. Spigen has reinvented its timeless classics for the new iPhone 16 era.

Introducing three unique cases that pay homage to the timeless classics from our childhoods.

Ultra Hybrid MagFit Classic: Inspired by the iPod Classic and Nano, this case is a nostalgic nod for audio lovers, featuring the iconic click wheel and familiar icons.

Ultra Hybrid MagFit Neo One: This fresh design draws from Spigen’s signature ZeroOne skin, maintaining its core schematic. (Coming soon.)

Classic C1 MagFit: The iMac G3-inspired Classic C1 MagFit returns in Tangerine, offering a vibrant blast from the past. Experience a design retrospective with Spigen’s reimagined classics for your iPhone 16, the original standard for accessories.

Three Times the Power, Without the Mess

Spigen’s OneTap Pro 3 MagFit 3-in-1 Stand allows you to keep your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch charged and at the ready. It’s a wireless charging stand that offers 15W fast wireless charging and has Qi2 certification, so is the most convenient way to charge all your devices wherever you need them, on your desk or by your bed. Spigen’s built-in overheating protection is optimised for safer charging, and the magnetic precision offers a seamless experience for all your Apple devices.

Together with the simple but trustworthy Ultra Hybrid MagFit case, you can complete your Spigen setup with the fabric-knit Urban Fit for the AirPods 4 and flexible Lite Fit Pro strap for your Apple Watch 10. When you’re on the go, snap on the sleek, multi-functional Smart Fold 2 MagFit card wallet to your iPhone, a handy accessory to carry around.

When Classics Embrace MagSafe Innovation

Spigen’s cutting-edge technology is exemplified by the new and improved Tough Armor (AI) MagFit case. It was created through an AI-driven process using data from drop simulations to inform the positioning of XRD foam, to ensure that its protection for your iPhone 16 is unmatched.

It’s not the only MagFit case, however. The Enzo Aramid MagFit is lightweight and elegant, crafted from aramid fibre – a strong synthetic material also used in bulletproof armour. This case offers exceptional durability with a refined, textured design and anodized aluminium accents, perfect for those who value both strength and style.

Spigen’s Thin Fit series has also been updated for the new iPhone. It features enhanced MagSafe compatibility, making charging and accessory integration easier than ever, while maintaining its sleek, minimalist look.

Your Apple Gear: Durable and Distinct

If you’re nostalgic for the great days of Apple’s past, the iMac G3-inspired looks of the Classic C1 AirPods case are for you. It adds a pop of colour to your earbuds while offering 360-degree protection, and comes in a new tangerine finish.

*Coming soon in September.

If you require more protection for your AirPods, check out the Rugged Armor case in matte black. This dual-layer case offers solid protection against drops and scratches, and its air cushion technology makes it ideal for active lifestyles – it even comes with a carabiner to easily attach it to backpacks or belt loops.

Your Apple Watch hasn’t been forgotten by the Rugged Armor range – the Rugged Armor Pro is a tough, shock-absorbent case with raised bezels that protects your Apple Watch from daily scratches while its adjustable wristband with secure metal clasps means you can easily wear it every day.

If it’s more comfort you’re after, the Lite Fit Pro Apple Watch case’s flexible, sporty strap ensures all-day wearability with lightweight, 360-degree durability.

Spigen’s Safeguards: The Key to a Pristine iPhone 16

A case is essential for keeping your iPhone 16 in top condition, but a screen protector adds another layer of protection to the phone’s most vulnerable part. Spigen’s Glas.tR EZ Fit simplifies screen protection with an auto-alignment installation kit, making flawless application easy for anyone. It seamlessly integrates with your device, offering complete peace of mind, and helps prevent scratches and chips from marring your iPhone 16’s touchscreen.

For the other side of the phone, there’s the Glas.tR EZ Fit Optik Pro. Focused on camera protection, it carries a 9H hardness rating to protect your new iPhone 16’s camera lenses against everyday wear and tear.

