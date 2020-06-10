The X3 Superzoom’s least flagship feature is its design. Unlike the OnePlus 8, for example, which completely scrimps on camera power in favour of premium glass and metal, the Realme X3 has a plastic frame and feels a tad hollow.

The phone’s protected where it counts - the screen is a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5, and there’s also glass around the back. In true Realme tradition, the phone also ships with a clear plastic case in the box.

The X3 is a big phone, with a 6.6in screen, and a depth of almost 9mm. There’s a camera bump (to be expected given the periscope zoom), volume buttons on the left, a power button on the right, which is also a fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C port at the bottom. Alongside the USB port sits a mono speaker, and there’s no headphone jack here.

Realme calls the phone water-resistant, but with no IP-rating, you aren’t covered for any specific spillage or dunking scenarios. There’s also a dual front camera cut out of the screen on the top right, housing a great 32MP selfie snapper and a mediocre ultrawide 8MP module. It’s a big cut out, so is something of a design statement in of itself that you’ll likely have to learn to love.

Ultimately, the X3 Superzoom’s design does the job, and most importantly, it serves as a respectable canvas to enjoy that silky smooth screen on. At 120Hz, this £469 phone’s screen matches the refresh rate of the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and premium tablets like the iPad Pro.

That isn’t to say the screen on the Realme X3’s quality is up to those mentioned above, but it’s definitely best-in-class for the price. Off the mark, it’s an LCD panel, so doesn’t deliver the depth and punch OLED screens, as found on the OnePlus 8.

In turn, if design and display are of paramount importance to you, then OnePlus likely makes the sub-£600 phone you should go for. That said, with ample 6.6in size, respectable 1080 x 2040 resolution, and iPhone 11-beating 400 pixels-per-inch sharpness, it absolutely does the job.

Viewing angles are decent, and brightness is fair - manageable in direct sunlight. The only occasions it fell short was when we were watching content in dark environments, as the LCD tech just can’t nail atmosphere and dark colours like OLEDs can. Still, anyone who wants the smoothest screen around at under £500 - unless you opt for a second hand Razr Phone II (don’t do it), this is your best bet.