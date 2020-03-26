The camera has always been Huawei’s crowning jewel, taking a slightly different approach to image processing than its competitors. Keen to accelerate what is already a tech packed powerhouse, Huawei has turned its focus from zooming precision to borrowing the ethos of basically every photography manufacturer ever and working out how to, ‘harness the light’.

How to do this? It’s all about the sensor. Huawei has completely redesigned its sensor for maximum light intake, higher dynamic range and lower noise. It’s more the double the size of the P30 Pro. With a 1/1.28 Inch Type 50MP RYYB sensor that matches most compact cameras, Huawei does not stop there - this is all about image processing too.

The high definition image engine should mean that when you take a photo and zoom in on any section it’ll be sharp and detailed. Does it work? In short, yes. Take a portrait as we did with our hands-on review unit and you can zoom in and see individual eye lashes.

However, as we’ve seen with Huawei before, the AI can over sharpen images and also smooth out skin tone, which isn’t always the desired effect.

The P40 Pro consists of: 12MP 5x telephoto lens, f/3.4 OIS, 50MP wide-angle lens f/1.8, OIS, 40MP ultra wide-angle cine lens, f/1.8, plus a ToF lens for depth sensing.

There’s a large 32MP front facing camera and my word does that high definition image engine come into play there. I could see every single pore on my very face, plus a teeny splodge of moisturiser cream that my own eyes missed in the bathroom mirror.

If the P30 Pro was the best zoom camera on a smartphone, the P40 Pro continues that trend, plus a whole host of other skills which we'll be reviewing over the next few weeks It reads like a checklist where every single possible photography situation is catered for.

The Kirin 990's neural processing helps out with imagine stacking, sharpness, optimisation for every possible environment and high dynamic range. As well as all the usual smash hits, the AI is capable of some bonus tricks as follows.

A favourite is ‘Eliminate Passersby’ - unfortunately, this doesn’t mean zapping them into an alternate universe, but you can remove them from the background of your photo without taking a step a near Adobe Photoshop. So long photo bombers!

There’s also ‘Eliminate Reflections’ available which is handy for shots out of plane windows, and less good for showing off your new creps in your carefully curated full-length mirror selfie.

Plus, capture motion in a similar vein to Samsung’s One Shot, where you’ll be served a 12MP ‘best shot’ from the 40 takes both before and after you press the shutter. Whether you trust AI to choose the best one is up for debate. It’s also a bit of an action junkie with super steady telephoto video with both AIS and OIS for long range shooting, and can shoot 4K at 60fps.

The audio adjusting while filming is also a cool feature if you’re wanting to flex your vlogging muscles.

Although it’s too early to form a full opinion on the camera, it’s an absolute beast and we can’t wait to try it out in more scenarios. Our only fear is that it might be over complicated, there seems to be so many options and ways to tweak settings, going full pro mode, plus all the other option in the slightly daunting ‘more section’ at the bottom of the camera app. Of course this is the case with pretty much all the competitors too - which is where sometimes taking a page out of iPhone simplicicty handbook might be worth a thought.

For those who have the time and inclination – great, but for those that just want to point and shoot, it might be a bit overwhelming to navigate.