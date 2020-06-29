You can save nearly £700 on new 5G smartphones from Vodafone

What is the one thing holding you back from going for a 5G phone?
If we were to ask you all this question, one answer will probably be said more than others - “price.”
It can be a little steep to jump on the superfast bandwagon, but Vodafone are here to answer that problem for the next four days.
From now until 23:59 on Thursday 2nd July, you can save up to £672 on a new 5G blower from Vodafone - including deals on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.
£672 off Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1253
£672 off Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1349
£270 off Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £2405
£404 off Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1329
£500 off Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £849