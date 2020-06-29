News

You can save nearly £700 on new 5G smartphones from Vodafone

Looking for a new phone? You can save big on a new 5G model from Vodafone right now.
What is the one thing holding you back from going for a 5G phone? 

If we were to ask you all this question, one answer will probably be said more than others - “price.”

It can be a little steep to jump on the superfast bandwagon, but Vodafone are here to answer that problem for the next four days.

From now until 23:59 on Thursday 2nd July, you can save up to £672 on a new 5G blower from Vodafone - including deals on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.

£672 off Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

  • Unlimited data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £1253

Get yours here for £51 per month with £29 upfront cost

£672 off Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

  • Unlimited data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £1349

Get yours here for £55 per month with £29 upfront cost

£270 off Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

  • Unlimited data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £2405

Get yours here for £99 per month with £29 upfront cost

£404 off Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

  • Unlimited data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £1329

Get yours here for £55 per month with £9 upfront cost

£500 off Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

  • Unlimited data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £849

Get yours here for £35 per month with £9 upfront cost