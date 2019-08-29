In the face of triple camera competition, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G sticks with an iPhone-a-like dual-camera setup. Its primary camera is a 12MP, f/1.8 snapper loaded up with OIS. The secondary telephoto camera delivers a 2x zoom and 12MP resolution.

In great lighting, it grabs great pictures, even if you don't have the steadiest hand. Contrast is punchy, detail is strong, and processing doesn't look too far off Instagram-ready. Be sure to switch on Auto HDR if you pick up a Mi Mix 3 5G and it isn't on by default, as this boosts backlit foregrounds and grabs details from blown-out conditions nicely.

Low light capture is also very impressive, with both automatic mode and the camera's long-exposure night mode able to handle all but the darkest scenes like champs.

Photos taken in portrait mode engage the Mi Mix 5G's telephoto camera, so force you to zoom in just like the Pixel 3A, but that's no bad thing in good lighting, mimicking the focal range of a portrait lens. It's also able to get accurate background blur when shooting people, though it's a bit more hit and miss when snapping random objects.

On paper, video capture is stellar, going all the way up to 4K 60fps. If you're hand-holding it, however, image stabilisation conks out beyond 1080p and this shows. A rule of thumb with the Mi Mix 3 5G, therefore: 4K footage is reserved for steady hands, great lighting and tripods, 1080p footage should be your go-to for general use video capture when out and about. As for night video, it's never really great on smartphones, and the Mi Mix 3 5G is no exception.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G also has two front cameras. There's a primary 24-megapixel sensor, and a secondary 2MP camera used to blur out the background of shots.

As far as quality goes, it's a familiar story - great light, great photos. Even in middling light, the Mi Mix 5G flatters for the most part, and in low light, the front screen shines brightly to double up as a selfie flash. It does struggle in the dark with no flash, and with big group shots. We can't help but wish the secondary camera was a wide-angle module rather than a depth sensor, a la Pixel 3 XL, but ho-hum.

If you want a better imaging experience in a 5G phone, the Oppo Reno 5G is around the same price on-contract as the Mi Mix 3 5G, and while the selfie snappers are about on par, the rear triple camera Oppo brings to the 5G table does edge ahead. Perhaps more importantly, there's plenty of superior 4G competition that can be had for less money than you're paying for either of the phones.