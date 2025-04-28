How the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G gives you flagship features for a modest price

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G is the top entry in the brand’s latest NOTE line and takes an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink approach to specs and features, while still serving up impressive value.

On the front, you’ve got a super smooth 144Hz 6.78-inch AMOLED display, set within slim, symmetrical bezels, paired to stereo speakers with tuning courtesy of JBL. And on the back you’ve got a triple camera array boasting two 50MP sensors – both with optical image stabilisation – alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Versatility comes from the periscope telephoto here, letting you capture 3x optical zoom shots, 6x sensor-crop lossless shots and peaking at 100 times magnification, but the camera array also has this small but very useful unusual element.

Called the Bio-Active Halo, you can place your finger on this little sensor to get real-time heart-rate and blood oxygen readings, which feed into the phone’s MyHealth app; also accessible via the phone’s assistant or straight from Quick Settings.

Meanwhile, the multi-coloured LED array around the edge serves as a notification light but also a recording light, a timer indicator, a charge indicator and more.

Looks-wise, elements like the octagonal camera surround and – in the case of this, the Racing Edition variant – that three-stripe motif, are meant to represent key qualities of the Pro+ 5G, like it’s forward-looking approach to technology and the emphasis on speed, through features like its fast charging and One-Tap AI functionality. It also comes in a more understated Titanium Grey and something called Enchanted Purple; if you’re after a little more pop, too.

The phone’s new ArmorAlloy frame does triple duty, serving up a stronger framework while remaining lightweight, by way of the company’s HyperCasting tech, bolstering signal performance across cellular, WiFi and GPS, and allowing for better heat dissipation, which means better sustained performance; which is great for gaming and other intensive tasks.

This is the first of Infinix’s phones to arrive in the company’s new ‘Gen Beta’ AI era. Hitting the AI Button on the side of the phone kickstarts Folax: Infinix’s AI assistant, which is one of the first out there to leverage DeepSeek R1, and comes equipped to action more than 1,000 different possible queries.

A blend of Google’s Gemini and Circle to Search, Samsung’s AI Select and even Nothing’s Essential Space, you can ask Folax for answers to questions or have it extract data from on-screen text and turn it into a handy note, use semantic search to find long-forgotten photos, summarise documents and even generate a menu, based on dishes in a photo.

Other AI tools include sketch to image, real-time call translation, text-to-image wallpaper generation, object erasure in images and more, all in a device coming in at around $370.

Such functionality is, in part, made possible by this being the first phone to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage; the fastest and most power efficient memory standards currently found on any smartphone, including the likes of significantly pricier rivals, like Samsung’s four-figure Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Pro+ 5G also joins the likes of Honor and OnePlus with a sizable 5,200mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, paired to rapid 100W wired charging, which in Hyper Mode promises to refill the phone from flat in just 32 minutes. The fact that you can change which charging profile you want to use from the lock screen is a nice touch too.

That’s atop up to 50W wireless charging, while bypass charging means you keep the Pro+ powered during extended gaming sessions, without putting any stress on the battery.

Want to get your hands on this flagship-level features for a budget price? The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G is rolling out internationally right now.

For more information, visit https://www.infinixmobility.com