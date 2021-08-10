Welcome to Stuff home cinema week

In partnership with Yamaha.

The world of home entertainment can be a touch overwhelming with so much choice and with terms like ‘variable refresh rate’ and ‘dimming zones’ being thrown around, it can leave the most patient of punters flummoxed.

Of course, this doesn’t have to be the case, not with Stuff’s ultimate guide to buying the best home cinema for you. That means we’ve got something for all, ranging from ‘budget brilliance’ all the way to ‘break the bank’, and it’s not only about goggle boxes. To get the kind of sound that gives you a virtual wallop in the stomach, you might find you need a soundbar, so we’ve tested the cream of the crop to bring you an epic film night.