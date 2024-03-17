Two new AirPods models incoming for the biggest launch to date

If you’re looking for an easy set of wireless earbuds, then you’ve probably considered AirPods. If you’ve got an iPhone in your pocket, that is. They’re by far the easiest buds to pop in your lugs if you’re in the Apple camp. There are different generations to pick from, catering to different budgets. And there are two new AirPods models incoming to replace the cheaper devices latest this year in the “biggest launch to date”.

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, Apple is gearing up to introduce two new AirPods models. They’re set to enter the mass production stage this May. Bid farewell to the current AirPods 3, as the new models are slated to replace the current 2nd and 3rd generation options. At the moment, they’re cloaked in mystery as codenames B768E and B768M.

Apple’s aiming to bring an updated design that promises a better fit. And, of course, the new models will see a switch to USB-C charging. The cherry on top? The more premium model out of the pair will not only pamper your ears with active noise cancellation but will also come equipped with a Find My feature for the case – a nod to its Pro siblings.

The stage is set for what Apple hopes to be a symphonic success, especially after the AirPods 3’s performance that didn’t quite perform a standing ovation. With a production tune of 20-25 million units, Apple’s betting big on these earbuds. With production starting in May, you can expect to see them launch in September alongside the upcoming iPhone 16.

But don’t expect AirPods Pro until 2025. Gurman previously reported the new pro buds won’t be released until next year. They’ll come with new software features like a hearing aid mode. AirPods Max are also due an upgrade, but it’s not clear when.

