These excellent Jabra running buds are 20% off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
You can score the Jabra Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds for running at a low price of $160 in Amazon's sale
Looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds to plug your lugs when running? While there are plenty of options to pick from, Jabra’s Elite 8 Active buds are some of our favourite. They pack excellent sound and top features into a lightweight package that can run with you. And in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, you can bag them for a 20% discount.
Right now, you can bag the Jabra Elite 8 Active wireless buds for $160 on Amazon US. That’s a rather tasty 20% discount that’s music to our ears. It bags you $40 of savings that you can put towards some other top running gear.
These true wireless in-ears from Jabra redefine the concept of tough tech. And they aren’t just aimed at fitness fanatics who spend every waking hour at the gym. With IP68 water, sweat and dust resistance, plus a MIL-STD-810H rating for extreme thermals, shocks and drops, they’ll do a lot more than survive a sweaty workout.
Jabra’s gone all out for what it’s calling “the world’s toughest earbuds”, with adaptive noise cancelling, multiple microphones for crystal clear calls, and spatial sound powered by Dolby. They should have enough juice for up to eight hours of listening, with the charging case supplying an extra 24 hours when you need it. We score them a perfect five stars in our review.