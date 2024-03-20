These excellent Jabra running buds are 20% off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds to plug your lugs when running? While there are plenty of options to pick from, Jabra’s Elite 8 Active buds are some of our favourite. They pack excellent sound and top features into a lightweight package that can run with you. And in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, you can bag them for a 20% discount.

Right now, you can bag the Jabra Elite 8 Active wireless buds for $160 on Amazon US. That’s a rather tasty 20% discount that’s music to our ears. It bags you $40 of savings that you can put towards some other top running gear.

These true wireless in-ears from Jabra redefine the concept of tough tech. And they aren’t just aimed at fitness fanatics who spend every waking hour at the gym. With IP68 water, sweat and dust resistance, plus a MIL-STD-810H rating for extreme thermals, shocks and drops, they’ll do a lot more than survive a sweaty workout.

Jabra’s gone all out for what it’s calling “the world’s toughest earbuds”, with adaptive noise cancelling, multiple microphones for crystal clear calls, and spatial sound powered by Dolby. They should have enough juice for up to eight hours of listening, with the charging case supplying an extra 24 hours when you need it. We score them a perfect five stars in our review.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home