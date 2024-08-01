The Seiko Prospex 1965 Limited Edition is a perfect dose of summer (but only for Europe)

Summer has truly arrived, bringing with it heatwaves, the excitement of the Olympics, and the debut of the limited edition Seiko Prospex 1965 Recreation in a refreshing new colourway.

This new watch is inspired by the pristine beauty of the Greek Ionian islands, with the dial’s colour gradually blending light blue and white to evoke crystal-clear waters lapping against white sandy beaches.

The dial’s textured pattern, visible beneath the curved sapphire crystal glass, mimics the gentle ripples of the Mediterranean Sea.

I think this watch is the perfect embodiment of a summer holiday.

However, watch enthusiasts worldwide will likely be disappointed, as this stunning new model is exclusively available in Europe. Not only that, Seiko is only making 1000 examples, so the Prospex 1965 Limited Edition ‘Gradation Island Blue’ is a rare beast that many will unfortunately miss out on.

The vintage-inspired design of the Prospex 1965 Limited Edition pays homage to Seiko’s first-ever diving watch from 1965. This historical piece marked the beginning of Seiko’s commitment to creating professional dive watches.

The watch’s insides have been upgraded, however, now powered by Seiko’s in-house 6R35 calibre, which offers an impressive power reserve of 70 hours and an accuracy of -15/+25 seconds per day.

Adding to its nautical charm is a dark navy bezel and an additional white silicone strap, making it ideal for diving or casual summer wear.

On the case back, each watch displays its limited-edition number.

For those lucky enough to secure one of the 1000 pieces, the Prospex 1965 Limited Edition will undoubtedly be a perfect companion for summer adventures.

The Seiko Prospex Limited Edition 1965 Recreation in Gradation Island Blue is available to pre-order now from Seiko’s website, priced at £1290.

