The OnePlus Open arrives as a serious rival to the Galaxy and Pixel Folds

The Android foldable phone revolution doesn’t show any sign of letting up and we’ve now got a big upcoming contender in the form of the long-rumoured OnePlus Open.

While it isn’t called a ‘fold’, it might as well be – it’s the same foldable phone form factor as both Google’s Pixel Fold and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. Pricing is appealing, deliberately undercutting those rivals at $1699/£1599/1799 Euros and it’ll be available from 26 October, though you can pre-order today and there’s an offer to get free OnePlus Buds 2, too.

T-Mobile US and Three UK will be offering the handset on contract.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone supports 5G and Wi-Fi 7 out of the box, has 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It can be charged from empty to 100% in 42 minutes thanks to 67W SuperVooc charging.

The OnePlus Open is IPX4 rated, so will withstand splashes, while there’s face unlock on both displays – 6.3in outer and 7.82in inner. Both are AMOLEDs capable of 120Hz refresh rates. There’s a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the side. The Open doesn’t lighter and thinner. The Open clocks in at 11.7mm thick folded and 5.8mm unfolded. Weight is 239g, which is almost the same as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

There are triple Hasselblad-enhanced cameras. The main 48MP f/1.7 unit supports pixel stacking. There’s a 64MP 3x telephoto (6x hybrid) with a whopping 120x digital zoom. Finally, there’s a 48MP ultrawide. The dual front cams are 32MP inside and 20MP outside. An impressive lineup indeed.

It’ll be available in an emerald dusk finish in the UK and EU, but the US gets a smart matt voyager black finish, too. There are four years of feature updates guaranteed (five years for security updates). It’s running Oxygen OS 13.2 out of the box. An update based on Android 14 is promised for later this year.

There are some sweet software touches, too. Open Canvas makes using up to three app windows pretty easy and you can save preset workspaces. There’s a taskbar with quick access to recent functions. You can split the screen into two apps simply by swiping two fingers doen the middle of the display.

Oppo origins

If you remember Oppo’s Find N2 foldable that didn’t leave China, the similarities are remarkable. That’s because it’s basically the same phone. Indeed, Oppo has today launched the Find N3, which is identical to the OnePlus Open. The Oppo device is so similar that it even has the famed OnePlus alert slider on it, a physical control to silence your phone.

I’ve had a play with the OnePlus Open and I have to say I’m impressed with the quality of the build (just as I was with the Find X2). We’ll bring you a preview soon and a full review over the coming days.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home