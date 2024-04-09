TAG Heuer introduces new Carrara Chronographs, Carrara Dates and a Monaco at Watches and Wonders 2024

Despite launching a raft of new watches at LVMH Watch Week just a few months ago, TAG Heuer has taken to the stage at Watches and Wonders 2024 to announce a handful of exciting new models.

Excited? You should be, TAG Heuer’s Watches and Wonders lineup has something for everyone, from new additions to the glass box Carrera Chronograph range (which will no doubt be a hit with enthusiasts) to new models of the 36mm Carrera which promises to take elegance to the next level.

The brand has also introduced the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph, a highly impressive timepiece which is sure to captivate watch collectors and enthusiasts with its spectacular movement and stunning design.

Let’s take a look at everything TAG Heuer has announced at Watches and Wonders 2024:

TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph

Starting with the most technically interesting new launch, the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph, in both red and blue editions, pushes the boundaries of horology.

The split-seconds function, also called “rattrapante” in French, is a highly intricate mechanism that is capable of measuring two separate time intervals concurrently, providing a level of functionality that exceeds that of a regular chronograph.

Since the early 1900s, TAG Heuer has been dedicated to mastering this intricate complication, first with the Mikrograph in 1916, recording 1/100th of a second (used in the Olympics). This continued with the Microsplit and later stopwatches in the 1960s, and evolved into the quartz split-seconds chronograph wristwatch in 1989, beloved by Ayrton Senna, Gerhard Berger and Michael Schumacher (to name a few).

Now, in 2024, the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph will continue this legacy of precise timekeeping. It is crafted from Grade-5 titanium and weighs a mere 85 grams.

At the heart of the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph is the newly launched TH81-00 mechanical calibre. Just like the watch case, crafted entirely in titanium, it is the lightest automatic chronograph movement ever created by TAG Heuer.

The TH81-00 features a multitude of hand finishing, which is a demonstration of TAG Heuer’s dedication to this top-tier timepiece. “Every component of the watch reflects our passion for horological artistry,” said Carole Forestier-Kasapi, TAG Heuer’s movements director.

Both the caseback and dial are crafted entirely from sapphire crystal, offering an unobstructed view of the intricate TH81-00 calibre within. The transparent caseback is designed to give the impression of a floating oscillating weight (which itself is in the shape of the iconic TAG Heuer shield).

The newest inclusion in the collection presents itself in two distinct colour options: a dynamic and sporty red variation inspired by the racing DNA of TAG Heuer, and a classic, timeless blue version, paying homage to the original Monaco colourway.

The red Monaco’s dial arches feature fine brushing and black DLC-coating, while the titanium-cased blue variant showcases gradient blue dial arches, transitioning from a light blue hue at the top to a richer royal blue at the bottom.

Each watch is individually numbered on the oscillating weight and they are accompanied by a hand-stitched calfskin strap with a fabric pattern.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

Up next we have two new models in TAG Heuer’s ‘Glassbox’ Carrera Chronograph collection. The first is a reinterpretation of the ‘7753 SN’ chronograph from the late 1960s and the second is a Carrera Skipper chronograph with an 18K 5N rose gold case.

The original 7753 SN had a silvered dial with black subdials and was designed for ultimate legibility. It built on the success of the earliest Heuer Carreras and featured clever design touches to make them easier to read. These included stripes down the hour markers to give them extra clarity, hour and minute hands with stripes down the centre for the same effect, double stops at 12 so it was clear when the chronograph was zeroed, and white hands and markings on the black counters to make them even more visible.

The new 2024 model takes Jack Heuer’s 1963 vision and combines it with the ultra-popular modern glassbox construction.

The 39mm steel case, topped with a sapphire crystal reminiscent of vintage Heuer Carrera models, now feels complete with a bi-compax ‘Panda’ dial – the black subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock contrasting with the sunray-brushed silver.

Interestingly, this is the first 39mm Carrera Chronograph to come on a steel bracelet – I think it looks great.

TAG Heuer has also announced an 18K 5N rose gold version of the Carrera Chronopgrah Skipper. Like the steel model, the gold Skipper is based on the best-selling ‘glassbox’ case and borrows the colour scheme from the historic Skipper Reference 7754 (1968) by combining a sea-blue main dial with two, sharply contrasting sub-dials.

While I prefer the steel Skipper, I think this new level of luxury for the popular sailing chronograph will be a smash hit with yacht owners around the world.

TAG Heuer Carrera 36mm

Finally, we have a trio of 36mm TAG Heuer Carrera Date models. Each model builds upon the success of the 36mm Carrera model launched in 2023, but adds an extra level of elegance and luxury.

TAG Heuer has used precious materials like 18K 5N rose gold, Mother-of-Pearl, and diamonds to enhance the model’s refinement.

My pick of the bunch is the WBN2350.BD0000, which boasts a copper dial with a snailed brushed finish in nude tones, from light brown to beige.

All of the new TAG Heuer Carrera Date models are powered by TAG Heuer’s Calibre 7 model which has a 56-hour power reserve.

