Best new watches at LVMH Watch Week 2024: my top picks from TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith and more

Welcome to my roundup of LVMH Watch Week 2024, where I’ll keep you updated on all the latest releases and highlights from the hottest watch event of the year (so far).

Jumpstarting the new year with a bang, all of the latest novelties from Bulgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer, and Zenith will be on display.

I’ll be picking my very favourite new launches and keeping you updated along the way. Here are the best new watches at LVMH Watch Week 2024 so far:

Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar

Starting off with my absolute favourite launch this week, the long-awaited Zenith triple calendar chronograph makes its grand return. The Chronomaster Original is already my favourite chrono (if I had to pick a favourite) and I love it even more with the addition of a triple calendar and moon phase. It’s instantly recognizable for its clean and balanced display of information, all in a compact and historically inspired design that’s unmistakably Chronomaster.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Dato

Considering how successful TAG Heuer’s ‘Glassbox’ Carrera Chronograph is, it’s no surprise that TAG is building out the range over LVMH Watch Week. The most interesting new model is inspired by the iconic DATO layout, which sees the date window at 9 o’clock and a distinctive mono subdial at 3 o’clock. Its dial is a captivating (and bang-on-trend) teal green monochrome look.

Bulgari Bulgari

Born as Bulgari Roma in 1975, this 18-carat gold watch, initially a gift to the Maison’s top clients, with its name emblazoned on a bezel forged in yellow gold, garnering immediate success. It was seen on the wrists of everyone from Tina Turner to George Michael and Bill Gates to Zendaya. On the cusp of its 50th anniversary, Bulgari has revived the true original, pairing yellow gold with a black dial, and rose gold with a silver opaline dial. Now called the Bulgari Bulgari, it’s available in two case sizes, either 26mm or 38mm.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillion

Alongside the Carrera Chronograph Dato is the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillion (also in a stunning teal green colourway). At its heart, the watch features a tourbillon cage at 6 o’clock, encased within a glass frame, continuously rotating to counteract the influences of gravity on the accuracy of a mechanical movement.

TAG Heuer claims the teal green pays homage to motorsport history, particularly the vintage green shades (think British Racing Green) of the racing cars during the 20’s to the 60’s. This colour selection reflects TAG Heuer’s racing heritage, infusing the Carrera collection with the nostalgia of that golden age of motorsports

Zenith Chronomaster Sport

In the three years since its introduction, the Chronomaster Sport has made its mark and solidified its position as a leading contender among sporty chronographs. Now, the modern chrono takes on a striking green ceramic bezel and dial, while debuting the line’s new integrated rubber strap.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Yellow Gold Automatic

Looking to make a statement? The Bulgari Octo Finissimo in 18K yellow gold (finally) is not for shrinking violets. The case measures 40mm in diameter and just 6.4mm thick. Yellow gold and the classic lines of the Octo Finissimo are such a natural fit, it’s amazing this model hasn’t arrived sooner.

Beating away behind the sunburst blue lacquered dial is the manufacture calibre BVL 138 with small seconds. It’s just 2.23mm thick and has a 60-hour power reserve.

TAG Heuer’s breakthrough technology, Diamant d’Avant-Garde, has set another major milestone by introducing its coloured TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma 36mm watch featuring 1.4 carats of yellow-coloured lab-grown diamonds. This marks the second time TAG Heuer uses coloured lab-grown diamonds this extensively on a luxury watch after a pink version was released at Watches & Wonders last year.

The new yellow-diamond TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde timepiece comes in white gold with a 36mm case. Its signature diamond crown is a single, 1.3-carat, yellow lab-grown diamond and represents a marvel of gem-cutting craftsmanship.

I’ve seen TAG Heuer’s Plasma watches up close and was blown away by how intricate they are (and how sparkly).

Hublot Classic Fusion Tourbillon Orlinski

This might be the wilest Hublot Classic Fusion I’ve ever seen (usually the more understated model in Hublot’s range). The 45 mm case boasts the bold contours of Richard Orlinski’s signature style. Since 2017, Hublot has been giving the artist free rein to express himself and push the limits of his creativity within the Classic Fusion series. He has sculpted the bezel, redesigned the case and crafted the index.

Zenith Chronomaster Sport

For those seeking a chronograph that’s a little more dazzling, Zenith has launched the fanciest iteration of the Chronomaster Sport yet. This model is crafted in a radiant rose gold case and bracelet, with a dazzling bezel featuring expertly set baguette-cut white diamonds, black spinels and grey as well as blue sapphires on the bezel. The El Primero’s trademark tricolour scheme takes on a new context here, embellishing the Chronomaster Sport to new heights while remaining instantly recognizable.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Green Saxem

Also jumping on the green trend is Hublot, with the Big Bang Unico Green Saxem. The case, as the name suggests, is crafted from Saxem, which is as equally resistant as sapphire, yet offers even more luminosity. For the movement, Hublot has opted for the UNICO 2 calibre, a new-generation flyback chronograph, the HUB1280.

Every time I wear these sapphire or Saxem watches, I’m always amazed by how lightweight and fun they are. They’re not for everyone, but they are a lot of fun.

Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System

Looking to revisit the fundamentals of watchmaking, with no dial, hands or oscillating weight, instead a roller display, a circular power reserve and an inclined tourbillon automatic winding by two linear weights. The MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium is absolutely fascinating with a sleek, rounded style to match.

Stay tuned for more LVMH Watch Week 2024 updates…

