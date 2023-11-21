Stuff

It’s time for me to welcome a new robo-vac to my home with SwitchBot’s K10+ Black Friday deal

SwitchBot's new pint-sized robot vacuum cleaner has only just been released and is already 20% during the savings event.

Don’t let Benedict (my current robot vacuum) hear this, but it’s time for a new dust sucker at home. After scouring the web for the top home-cleaning gear, SwitchBot’s recently released K10+ robot vacuum caught my eye. It’s the smallest robo-vac currently on the market, designed to get in those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. And for Black Friday, it’s already 20% off.

Marked down for the savings event, you can score SwitchBot’s new K10+ robot vacuum for $400/£400 instead of the usual ticket of $500/£500. That’s an impressive 20% savings on the cleaning device that’s only a few weeks old.

It sits alongside plenty of other deals from SwitchBot. It’s ever-popular Curtains 3 device to automate your curtains is 30%, down to $63/£63. You’ll also find discounts on its blinds device, Matter-enabled Hub 2, and other accessories. If you’re looking to smarten up your home, there’s plenty to pick from.

SwitchBot K10+ vacuum

SwitchBot K10+ | was $500 | now $400 | save $100 at SwitchBot

SwitchBot’s brand-new K10+ robot vacuum cleaner is the smallest on the market, letting it get to nooks and crannies. It packs LiDAR sensors to plot out the route, and self-empties itself into a 4L base station. And for Black Friday, you can score 20% off the recently released smart home device.

SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum is the smallest option on the market. 50% smaller than traditional ones, it offers up to 90% more cleaning efficiency since it can creep into tight corners. But the K10+ isn’t just about size; it’s smart, too. It features a LiDAR route algorithm for precise navigation. You can even create customizable cleaning maps for multiple floors.

This little vacuum also doesn’t need constant attention. It boasts a 4L base station that can hold debris for up to 70 days, ideal for those who’d rather not be involved in the daily grind of cleaning​​. The device supports four suction levels and uses a high-speed brushless motor to keep noise levels down, a bonus for apartment living​​.

