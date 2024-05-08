Sky Sports+ is a huge free upgrade with up to 100 live streams

Sky Sports+ is a free upgrade for Sky Sports and Now TV customers that will enable Sky to show up to 100 streams of live sport concurrently.

Live pause and rewind will be available for each stream and they’ll be available across all current Sky platforms – Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and Now TV as well as the Sky Sports app. You’ll be able to easily choose teams or sports you’re interested in so you get presented with the streams that matter most to you.

The service will be launched in August and in particular will be useful for English Football League (EFL) games where EVERY match will be shown live during the opening weekend. Thereafter Sky will look to show each EFL team at least 20 times per season – even those in League 1 and 2. Now TV customers will be able to get these streams even if they only have a day pass.

Sky also says it will be useful for sports like tennis as well, where it has recently acquired rights to the WTA and ATP as you’ll be able to choose from different court streams. Essentially the new capabilities turn Sky Sports into its own streaming service, moving beyond linear TV and essentially meaning that sport doesn’t have to have a place on the linear schedule yet can still be watched.

Once live in August, customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won’t need to do anything to access Sky Sports+ as it will simply appear as part of your existing service.

