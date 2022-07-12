Audiophiles, rejoice! Shure has cut the price of its AONIC Free earphones – some of our favourite alternatives to Apple’s AirPods. Want a pair for £34 less than normal? You’d better be swift: this sweet-sounding Prime Day deal is only available until 13 July.

Head over to Amazon UK and you’ll find the true wireless in-ears listed with a discount. Usually priced at £179, they’re on offer now for the reduced price of £135. That’s a solid 20% lopped off the usual ticket, which makes them a very tempting proposition for keen-eared listeners – and one that’s closer in price to Apple’s AirPods.

Not sure about Shure? From headphones to podcast mics, the American maker is an expert when it comes to audio gear. Little wonder, then, that the AONIC Free won five stars when we reviewed the true wireless in-ears back in February – enough to earn them a coveted spot in our list of the best Apple AirPods alternatives.

Sizeable by design, what they lack in ANC and touch controls, the AONIC Free make up for with superior sound quality. In testing, we found the true wireless in-ears to benefit from outstanding audio across the spectrum. With a wide yet well-defined soundstage and considerable dynamic potency, they’re some of the best-sounding ‘buds we’ve had in our ears. And that 20% discount only adds to their value.

Prefer the certainty of cables? Shure has also discounted a catalogue of its wired monitors. That includes the original sound-isolating AONIC 215, on offer during Prime Day at £70, down from £115 – a significant discount of 39%.

You’ll find the full list of Shure’s Prime Day deals on its Amazon store page. If you’re an audiophile in the market for a fresh set of ‘phones, this could be the ideal day to treat your ears.