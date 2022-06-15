Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless over-ear headphones teased

Sennheiser’s Momentum headphone series almost always sits in esteemed company, trading blows with the best Sony and Bose have to offer on the noise cancelling and sound quality fronts. And now that the firm has launched its Momentum True Wireless 3 in-ears, the over-ear version can now get ready for some time in the spotlight.

In a move we can’t help but think is meant to take the shine off Sony’s recently-released WH-1000XM5 (which we just gave a glowing five star review), Sennheiser has revealed the Momentum 4 Wireless’ near complete feature list ahead of time. They won’t be arriving officially until later this summer, but we know they’ll be rocking a new look, uprated drivers, improved adaptive noise cancellation and impressive battery life.

It looks like we’ll be seeing a repeat of the fabric finish that appeared on the previous-gen model, but the ‘phones themselves will be sleeker – and weigh less, which should make those long listening sessions more comfortable. Each ear pad will be deep-cushioned and use synthetic leather. The headphones also look set to arrive in a matching fabric carry case.

Sennheiser will use 42mm drivers, angled from the front to point towards the listener’s ears. According to the firm, the move helps create a more natural soundstage.

Battery life is set to be up to 60 hours per charge, which is more than enough to last the entirety of of the longest around-the-world flight – and still have more than enough juice to complete the return leg. Customisable EQ is also promised via a smartphone companion app.

That seemingly doesn’t leave much to reveal when Sennheiser officially shows off the newest member of the Momentum family. We’ll have to wait until August, when the Momentum 4 Wireless over-ear will be going on sale worldwide, to see if the brand has kept any secrets in reserve.