Score £70 off Garmin’s Forerunner 255 running watch this Prime Day

Keeping track of your fitness can be a little trickier than you might think. With so many different running watches to choose from, it can be hard to know which gives you the stats you actually care about. If sprinting’s your thing, the Garmin Forerunner 255 should be right up your street. And for Prime Day, you’ll find a finish-line-crossing deal on the run tracker.

Currently, you’ll find the Garmin Forerunner 255 discounted by 23% on Amazon UK. This brings the price down by £70 to £230, against the regular ticket of £300. The deal only applies to the blue and grey colour options. And while Garmin does offer a Music version of the watch that lets you download your tunes, you won’t find it discounted this Prime Day.

Garmin’s Forerunner 255 is a lightweight watch for runners. It’s designed to log your jogging, plus all the metrics that go with it. You can even see more advanced stats such as HRV. Multi-band GPS tracks your mileage for up to 30 hours, while free Garmin Coach training plans adapt to your activity to help you smash your PB.

Plus, you’ll get all of your calls and notifications through the watch, just as you’d expect. You can even make contactless payments through the wearable, thanks to Garmin Pay.