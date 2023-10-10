Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch get a 20% discount for Prime Big Deals Day

Cambridge Audio’s excellent Melomania Touch wireless earbuds have recieved a tasty 20% discount for Prime Big Deals Day. This means the tiny music players are going for £80 at Amazon UK, which is £30 less than the £100 RRP.

Effectively a redesigned successor to the excellent Melomania 1 buds, this latest generation arrived in early 2021 with a significantly extended battery life, touch-sensitive controls and a more ear-friendly shape, which should make all-day listening a whole lot more comfortable. Especially once you’ve experimented with the bundled silicone fins and ear tips, which have 18 different combinations and so should suit all ears.

They use 7mm drivers made from tough but lightweight graphene, and have a unique High Performance Audio Mode which swaps to Class A/B amplification – the same sort found in the firm’s CX Hi-Fi amps. It uses more power, but you should still be able to squeeze seven hours from the buds themselves, and a further 40 from the compact charging case.

They also play nicely with Cambridge Audio’s overhauled smartphone companion app, with options to customise the sonic profile, sound a chime in case you’ve misplaced them, and activating the Transparency mode. These aren’t active noise cancelling ‘buds, but the in-ear design should deliver plenty of passive sound isolation.

