Save £100 on Pixel 6a, plus other Google deals this Black Friday

While the Pixel 7 line-up is well and truly in pockets by now, let’s not forget about the more budget-friendly Pixel 6a. This budget-friendly device packs all your favourite Pixel features into a more affordable device. And you can now nab one for even less.

Over Black Friday, Google is offering £100 off the Pixel 6a, bringing the price down from £400 to £300. Plus, you’ll be able to find similar price drops from other online retailers.

This wallet-friendly smartphone boasts 5G, Google’s own Tensor chipset, a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a dual 12MP camera array on the rear, and an 8MP selfie snapper. It comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4410mAh battery. There’s 18W charging speeds, but no wireless charging on this device.

Pixel 6a will look familiar, too, adopting the recognisable camera bar from the bigger brothers in the Pixel 6 line-up. This brings the same stunning camera performance down to this cheaper device – meaning the smartphone can snap some stunning photos. And with Google’s own silicon chips inside, you’ll never struggle with performance on this budget option. We gave the Pixel 6a five stars out of five in our review.

But it’s not just the Pixel 6a on offer. Google’s also knocked the price on other products across its range.

Google Pixel Buds Pro – now £150

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro buds are the company’s alternative to AirPods Pro. Launched earlier this year, the truly wireless earbuds retail for £180. But over Black Friday, the brand has knocked £30 off the price. You can nab a pair of Pixel Buds Pro for just £150 directly from Google, or from other retailers.

You’ll find the Pixel Buds Pro fitted with rubber ear hooks, and a wireless charging case that’ll remind you of EVE from WALL-E. The buds promise 11 hours of battery life, or 7 hours with ANC turned on. The wireless charging case can juice them up roughly two more times, with a total of 31 hours of battery.

Features-wise, the buds really come to shine with the “Pro” moniker. They pack active noise-cancelling, Transparency Mode, and an EQ that’ll automatically adjust to your ears. Plus, they’re IPX4 water-resistant and give you instant access to Google Assistant. In our review, we scored the Pixel Buds Pro an admirable four stars out of five.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series – now £80

If flagship earbuds are a little too rich for your blood, over Black Friday, Google’s budget-friendly earbuds are even friendlier to your wallet! Rather than the £100 retail price, you can nab the earbuds for just £80.

Google’s budget truly wireless earbuds feature a touchpad on each bud, rapid pairing, IPX4 water resistance, and 12mm dynamic drivers. Pixel Buds A-Series promise five hours of battery, with a further 24 in the case – so you’ll be able to listen to your heart’s content.

These earbuds offer a clear and balanced sound, pairing perfectly with your Pixel smartphone. And, of course, you get access to Google Assistant to a touch! We gave the Pixel Buds four stars out of five in our review.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – now £40

And finally, we get to a smart home offering from the Big-G. Chromecast with Google TV takes the Chromecast experience you know and love, and throws in a remote for extra features. It retails for £60, but over Black Friday you can score the mini-streamer for just £40 from Google.

With the added remote, Chromecast finally gains an interface – Google TV. Films and TV episodes from all your favourite apps and subscriptions are cobbled together in one place, which is really quite useful. The ‘For You’ tab is your home screen and offers up personalised recommendations from across your subscriptions based on what you like.

The device gives you access to popular apps such as Netflix and Disney+, as well as the brand’s own apps such as YouTube and Google Photos. And of course, you can still cast to the device, just like any other Chromecast! It scored a full five out of five stars in our review, so you can feel confident plugging this into your gogglebox.

