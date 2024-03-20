Samsung’s AirTag rival is down to $21 in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Regularly find yourself losing your belongings? You’re not the only one. And help is out there. Namely, in the form of Bluetooth trackers. Apple’s AirTags are by far the most popular option, but they’re not your only solution. Samsung’s SmartTag 2 is a tracker that plays nicer with your Android smartphone. And right now, it’s reduced down to $21 on Amazon.

Right now, you can bag Samsung’s SmartTag 2 for $21 on Amazon US – that’s down 30% from the usual price of $30 on this handy Bluetooth tracker. If you’re in the UK, you’ll find it discounted from £35 to £23.25, a similar 34% off.

Samsung’s SmartTag 2 is a Bluetooth tracker that can keep an eye on your things. Its handy keychain shape lets you easily attach it to key rings or other objects. And since it’s so thin, it can just as easily tuck inside your wallet or bag. It uses UWB tech to guide you exactly to the tracker, and saves its last known location in case it’s further afield. If you’re still out of luck, you can play an audible chime through the speaker that’s inside.

As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also completely IP64 dust and water-resistant to handle any setting. And it can squeeze out anywhere between 500 and 700 days of battery, depending on if it’s in Power Saver Mode. For those rocking a Samsung Galaxy phone, it works perfectly with your device.

