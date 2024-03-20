Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Samsung’s AirTag rival is down to $21 in Amazon Big Spring Sale

NewsDealsAmazon Big Spring Sale 2024Geek accessoriesSamsung
News

Samsung’s AirTag rival is down to $21 in Amazon Big Spring Sale

The SmartTag 2 tracker from Samsung is down from $30 to $21

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Samsung SmartTag 2 on bike

Regularly find yourself losing your belongings? You’re not the only one. And help is out there. Namely, in the form of Bluetooth trackers. Apple’s AirTags are by far the most popular option, but they’re not your only solution. Samsung’s SmartTag 2 is a tracker that plays nicer with your Android smartphone. And right now, it’s reduced down to $21 on Amazon.

Right now, you can bag Samsung’s SmartTag 2 for $21 on Amazon US – that’s down 30% from the usual price of $30 on this handy Bluetooth tracker. If you’re in the UK, you’ll find it discounted from £35 to £23.25, a similar 34% off.

Samsung’s SmartTag 2 is a Bluetooth tracker that can keep an eye on your things. Its handy keychain shape lets you easily attach it to key rings or other objects. And since it’s so thin, it can just as easily tuck inside your wallet or bag. It uses UWB tech to guide you exactly to the tracker, and saves its last known location in case it’s further afield. If you’re still out of luck, you can play an audible chime through the speaker that’s inside.

As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also completely IP64 dust and water-resistant to handle any setting. And it can squeeze out anywhere between 500 and 700 days of battery, depending on if it’s in Power Saver Mode. For those rocking a Samsung Galaxy phone, it works perfectly with your device.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home

Enable referrer and click cookie to search for eefc48a8bf715c1b 20231024b972d108 [] 2.7.22