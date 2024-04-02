Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra confirmed by model name leak

It was already one of 2024’s most anticipated smartphones, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might have another reason to get foldable fans into a frenzy. The latest leaks have all but confirmed a super-premium version, potentially called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, is on the way. Uncovered model names back up earlier rumours that Samsung had two Fold devices in the works, rather than one.

Spotted by Dutch Samsung fan site GalaxyClub, Samsung is developing a device known internally as SM-F958. The existing Galaxy Z Fold 5 is known by SM-F946, and the upcoming Z Fold 6 is set to be SM-F956. The 8 is the clue here; it’s only used on Ultra-branded devices, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra (SM-S928) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (SM-S918).

There’s no solid info on how the Z 6 Fold Ultra will differ from the Z Fold 6, with all the leaks so far being focused on the vanilla variant. They paint a picture of a slightly shorter, slightly wider handset with flat sides to match the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. An S Pen slot still seems off the cards, but the battery capacity has reportedly grown from the previous generation.

To truly earn that Ultra name I’d hope to see a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Armor screen, just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy chipset. A superior set of cameras would help elevate it from rival foldable phones, too. S Pen storage would then be the icing on the cake.

The bigger question right now is whether Samsung has plans to release the phone globally. The only model number GalaxyClub could uncover was SM-F958N, with N suggesting a Korean-market device rather than one destined for the US or Europe. It may instead indicate the Z Fold 6 Ultra isn’t as far in development as the regular phone, with other regional units yet to be finalised.

Whether it’ll launch later in the year, instead of alongside the Z Fold 6, is also a mystery. That phone is expected to debut in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring wearable.

