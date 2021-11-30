These Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals are still going strong at Currys

While yesterday’s Cyber Monday deals technically marked the end of the four day Black Friday shopping event, loads of UK retailers are still running selected offers – which is good news if you missed this great value Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal, as it’s still on today.

Right now, you can save up to £75 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Currys, where the Classic version of the watch with a 46mm face is down to just £294 – and comes with 6 months of top rated fitness app Fiit free.

The Classic BT model is the most premium in the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and is distinguished by a rotating bezel that gives it a more premium watch feel.

What’s really impressive about this deal is that the Galaxy Watch 4 only launched earlier this year, so it’s a sizeable savings on a brand new product – not something you see every day, even around Black Friday time. Black Friday Month, anyone?!

We loved this Samsung smartwatch when we got our hands on it earlier in the year, saying in our Galaxy Watch 4 review: “Should you buy one…probably yes.”

If you’re looking to save a few quid, then there’s also the cheapest option of a regular BT model – currently down to just £219 in the Currys holiday sale – that’s £50 off the RRP.

Alternatively, you can go the whole Wear OS hog and get a 4G Classic Galaxy Watch 4 for £334 – saving £75, again at Currys. The addition of 4G, among other things, means you can leave your phone at home when out and about and still benefit from mobile connectivity to stay plugged in to notifications and more.

Additional features of the Galaxy Watch 4 include it being waterproof and coming with the Samsung Pay app for card-free mobile payments – both hugely convenient.

Not sure which one is right for you? For more information and to see all the different colours on offer in these deals, just follow the link below.

Check out the full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 sale at Currys now