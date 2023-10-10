Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Samsung’s Galaxy S23 is $150 off during Prime Big Deal Days

NewsDealsAmazon Prime Big Deals DaysSmartphonesSamsung
News

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 is $150 off during Prime Big Deal Days

This offer gets you one of the latest Android flagships for almost 20% less.

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Galaxy S23 front and rear

Need a new flagship smartphone running Android? You’ve come to the right place. Samsung’s current Galaxy S23 flagship has had its price slashed at Amazon US as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale.

It packs a streamlined design, top-notch cameras, an impressive display, and the latest software. It’s one of the most popular Android handsets kicking about – and for good reason. Samsung’s current flagship is an even tastier sell with this sweet deal.

You can score the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $650 during Prime Big Deal Days. Creeping into mid-ranger territory, it’s down by $150 from $800 in this almost 20% off deal. This puts it on par with the Pixel 7 at its regular retail price.

We scored the Galaxy S23 an impressive four stars in our review, noting that it’s “still a brilliantly well-rounded phone, if you don’t mind paying a premium.” With this 6.1-inch device, you get a 50MP main snapper in a triple camera array, that can even shoot in 8K. It’s headed up by an AMOLED display with a 2340×1080 resolution. Powering the smartphone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 3900mAh battery cell, and 128GB of base storage.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home

Enable referrer and click cookie to search for eefc48a8bf715c1b 20231024b972d108 [] 2.7.22