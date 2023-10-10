Samsung’s Galaxy S23 is $150 off during Prime Big Deal Days

Need a new flagship smartphone running Android? You’ve come to the right place. Samsung’s current Galaxy S23 flagship has had its price slashed at Amazon US as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale.

It packs a streamlined design, top-notch cameras, an impressive display, and the latest software. It’s one of the most popular Android handsets kicking about – and for good reason. Samsung’s current flagship is an even tastier sell with this sweet deal.

You can score the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $650 during Prime Big Deal Days. Creeping into mid-ranger territory, it’s down by $150 from $800 in this almost 20% off deal. This puts it on par with the Pixel 7 at its regular retail price.

We scored the Galaxy S23 an impressive four stars in our review, noting that it’s “still a brilliantly well-rounded phone, if you don’t mind paying a premium.” With this 6.1-inch device, you get a 50MP main snapper in a triple camera array, that can even shoot in 8K. It’s headed up by an AMOLED display with a 2340×1080 resolution. Powering the smartphone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 3900mAh battery cell, and 128GB of base storage.

