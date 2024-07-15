These Samsung Galaxy foldable phones are my top Prime Day deal picks

Now that Samsung has unveiled its latest generation foldable phones, it has slashed prices on the old ones. And seeing how the upgrades haven’t exactly been radical this year, that makes the Galaxy Z Flip5 clamshell and Galaxy Z Fold5 book-style foldables something of a bargain this Amazon Prime Day.

During the two-day savings event you can bag the Galaxy Z Fold5 for £1149 – a giant 34% saving, or £600 less than the full retail price, which puts it more on par with a regular flagship phone than the bank balance-busting foldable crowd. More importantly, Samsung hasn’t majorly overhauled its successor, with just some slight design tweaks and a slightly faster processor being the main draws. With software updates likely to arrive on the Fold5 in a matter of months, it still looks like a fantastic foldable buy today.

The giant inner screen leaves plenty of room for each, while the tall outer screen can be used like a traditional phone with minimal adjustment. It’s still a performance powerhouse and has multiple killer cameras. In our four star review we said, “tech addicts with an extra-long to-do list will find lots to like”.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is also available SIM-free for £749 – a huge £300 reduction from the original £1049 retail price that puts it firmly into mid-ranger territory. A 29% saving isn’t to be sniffed at, even if the newer Z Flip6 brings a bigger battery and higher pixel count camera to the party.

This is still a very pocket-friendly phone, with the biggest cover screen of any Galaxy Flip phone to date. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset makes plenty of power, and those twin 12MP outer snappers put Samsung’s image processing prowess to great effect.

Battery life may not be outstanding, but that wasn’t enough to stop it earning four stars in our full Galaxy Z Flip 5 review. We said “in the face of much stronger clamshell competition, Samsung needed to up its game for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to stay ahead. It has done just that, without dramatically changing what was already a winning formula.”