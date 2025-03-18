Samsung could be about to release its best earbuds yet

While there are plenty of sports headphones to pick from, some of our favourites are bone conduction. These cans rest on your jaw and blast your tunes via vibrations on your skull. With an open-ear design, they let you hear what’s around you as well. And they’re not just our favourites. Both open-ear and bone conduction earbuds have flown off the shelves. And now Samsung wants in on the action.

According to the latest rumours, the tech giant is gearing up to launch its first-ever pair of open-ear bone conduction earbuds, codenamed “Able,” later this year. If the whispers are true, they’ll be showing up alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldables coming this summer.

With bone conduction and an open-ear design, these things don’t go in your ears at all. They just sit there, outside the ear canal, like they’ve got all the time in the world. Earbuds like these work by vibrating sound through your skull instead of your eardrum.

Shokz has been doing a great job with this tech for years, and they’re increasingly popular. It’s not surprising. You can listen to music or take a call without totally tuning out the world around you, which is perfect when you’re trying not to get flattened by a family car while jogging. But seeing Samsung step in? That could be a game-changer.

Samsung entering this space could push the tech forward and finally give us a pair of bone-conduction buds that don’t look like a cycling accessory. Whether they’ll actually deliver on sound quality, battery life, and comfort remains to be seen – but I’m hopeful. I think these could be Samsung’s best earbuds yet.

As for when you can get your hands on them, the rumour mill suggests Samsung will launch them during its next Unpacked event in July 2025. No solid details on pricing yet, but knowing Samsung, we’re probably looking at something premium.