Suunto’s latest bone conduction headphones are friendlier on the wallet

While there are plenty of sports headphones to pick from, some of our favourites are bone conduction. These cans rest on your jaw and blast your tunes via vibrations on your skull. You can still hear the sounds of panting joggers and honking cars, so it makes exercising outside safer. But they’re normally more expensive. Fortunately, Suunto’s new Sonic bone conduction headphones are friendlier on the wallet.

Apart from making you look like an extra in a cyberpunk flick, the Sonic headphones are light as a feather at just 31 grams. They’re crafted from a mix of titanium and silicone for a “barely there” feel. And for those who fancy a bass drop or two, Suunto‘s packed in a newly designed sound transducer. This same bit of tech also reckons it can crack down on noise leakage. Because the only thing worse than a noisy gym is your headphones blaring your guilty pleasure playlist for all to hear.

Weatherproof? Check. Quick charge? 3 hours of battery after 10 minutes of juicing up. Suunto’s Sonic has you covered whether you’re sprinting through a rainstorm or sweating it out on a sunny day, with IP55 sweatproof and water-resistant credentials. And if you’ve ever suffered the agony of dead headphones pre-workout, you’ll be pleased to hear they can last up to 10 hours. There’s a multi-function button that lets you control calls, music, and more without fumbling around. Plus, you get Bluetooth 5.2 for easy connectivity, and a handy app for fiddling with settings without breaking stride.

If you’re keen to get your hands (or jaws) on Suunto’s Sonic bone conduction headphones, you can order them directly from the brand. They’re up for grabs in two snazzy colours, Lime and Black, and will set you back $149/£129. You can snag them from Ordnance Survey UK, Amazon US, and Amazon UK (in two weeks).

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home